Bennett, William Roscoe, - 87, passed away at his home in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born October 11, 1931, in Vineland to the late Clarence and Annabelle Earl. He spent his first few years of school in Vineland and then graduated from Millville Memorial High School in 1948. After high school, he was briefly employed at Millville Manufacturing Company before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Panama following the Korean War between 1953-1956 and then served in the New Jersey Army Reserves for five years. In 1960, he began his 35-year career as a registered medical laboratory technologist at hospitals and medical offices in Millville, Woodbine, Ocean City, and Ventnor. In 1995, he became better known as "Mr. Bill" to his customers and staff at Wawa in Cardiff where, every morning, he would look forward to greeting the regulars at the coffee station and making Sizzli breakfast sandwiches. Bill enjoyed walking the Ocean City boardwalk and spending time with many friends. He was a big fan of classical music, and he loved Christmas so much that his house was decorated year-round. He is survived by his sisters, Barbara Snell (Harold) of Mauricetown and Lila McGuire of Eure, N.C. and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Clarence and Charles, and sisters Mildred Elbertson, Margaret "Peggy" McCrillis, and Ellen Golmosky. Services will be private.
