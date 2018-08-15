Benson, Dorthea J. "Dot", - 88, of Milmay, NJ , passed away on Sunday morning August 12, 2018 at home after an extended illness. Dot was born & raised in Milmay where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy C. (Hensel) & William Henry Frank. She was also pre deceased by her husband Frank "Dick" Benson in 2015 as well as her sister's Clara Ivins & Evelyn Lyon, brothers Robert "Bob", Henry "Ted", William "Jr" & Carl R. Frank. Dot began working as a young lady in the local canning & clothing industry prior to getting married. After starting her family she was self-employed as a beautician for over 20 yrs and also worked as the Assistant Post Mistress in the early 80's. Dot was also the owner/operator of Greenwood Press a family operated printing business in Milmay for many yrs. She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, Vineland, NJ. Dot enjoyed gardening, hummingbirds & antiquing. Dot is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Frank & Nina Benson, Daughter & son in-law; Dotti & Bill Dayton, 8 grandchildren; Christine, Melissa, Ashley, Colby, Billy, Sara, Frank III & Antonina, 2 great grandchildren; Ethan & Kaitlin, Sister; Kathleen C. Sheldon, Brothers; William E. "Billy" (Margie) & Kenneth P. (Carol Lee) Frank, Sister in-law; Nancy (Louis) Durand as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday evening August 15th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ & again on Thursday from 9:00-10:00 AM where her funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM. Burial will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Dorothy Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 227, Dorothy, NJ 08317. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
