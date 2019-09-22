Bent, Mary Jane (Baldwin), - 83, of Villas, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019, at her home, watching "Overboard" surrounded by her daughter and granddaughters. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, where she attended West Catholic High School. She relocated to South Jersey in 1964. Mary Jane's life was dedicated to the service and to the benefit of her family. She was an adored and beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She, set by example, the foundation for her family built on selfless love, unwavering support, and the comfort in knowing there was nothing a trip to her kitchen table or a power tool couldn't fix. Strangers became fast friends and her wit and wisdom was sought out by both friends and family alike. She raised her children (and grandchildren) to be self-sufficient in all aspects in life. Over the course of her lifetime, she was the primary caregiver for several of her family members that needed her special aidher daughter, husband, and parents. She was tireless in her efforts to support their needs and provide them comfort. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Baldwin, brothers Albert Baldwin, James Baldwin, and Robert Baldwin, sister-in-law Jean Baldwin, husband Paul Bent, and daughters Maureen Richardson and Jennifer Rohm. She is survived by her brother John (Jackie) Baldwin, sister Joanne Heneks, sister-in-law Laura Baldwin, daughters Kimberly (Bo) Belasco and Jacqueline (Nick) Paglione, son-in-law Mike Keenan, grandchildren Lauren (Sal), Robert (Amy), Kelly (Joe), Kathryn (Josh), Amanda, Amy (Justin), Paul, Victoria), great-grandchildren (Brody, Mason, Dylan, Jordan, Liza), a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be held 11 am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Notre Dam De La Mer Parish, St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10 am-11 am. Interment will immediately follow service at Cape May Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

