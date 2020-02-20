Bentivegna, Carmen, - 75, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at home, with his family by his side. Son of Salvatore and Rose (Magri) Bentivegna, he was born in Philadelphia, PA., and resided in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. for over 44 years. Carmen worked as a civilian for the Department of the Navy under many titles for over 49 years and retired through Lakehurst Naval Base, Lakehurst, N.J. He coached T-ball, Little League Baseball and Soccer. He was also the Cubmaster for Little Egg Harbor Cub Scouts for several years. He was a devout member to St. Theresa's church. Carmen was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Catherine (Gardner) Bentivegna. He is also survived by his children Christopher Bentivegna, New Orleans, LA., Carmen and Heather Bentivegna, West Berlin, N.J., and Joseph and Marie Bentivegna, Millville, N.J., grandchildren Julianna Rose, Jaxon Bryce, Isabella Grace, and Zakary Michael Bentivegna, and brothers Rosario, Salvatore, and Dominic Bentivegna. Family and friends may gather Friday, February 21, 2020, starting at 9:30 AM, with a Mass to follow at 11:00 AM, at St. Theresa RC Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J., 08087. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in his memory to St. Jude, 512 W. Saratoga St., Baltimore, MD., 21201, or a charity of your choice. Arranagements are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

