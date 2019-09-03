Bentley, Jane E., - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at her residence surrounded by family. She was born in Atlantic City, NJ in 1943, to Leona Mae (Gilliam) and Charles Amos Black, Sr. She was educated in the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1961. Jane attended Stockton State College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She worked as a Sheriff's Officer for Atlantic County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 2008. She was predeceased by: parents, Leona Mae and Charles Amos Black, Sr., brothers, Gerald and Robert Black; sisters, Geraldine Utterback and Blanche Stowe; brother in-law, George M. Lee. Jane leaves to cherish her fond memories: children, Marcita Bentley-Pinkston (Lamont), Abdul-Baseer Aabid and Wali Abdullah (Khadijah); brothers, Charls Amos Black, Jr., Samuel Black (Stacey); sister, Naomi Lee; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Union Baptist Temple, Pennsylvania and Drexel Avenues, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
