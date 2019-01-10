Bentley, Katherine, - 88, of Atlantic City, was born on May 11, 1930, in Richmond, Virginia, to Lottie and Jake Keelin. She departed this life on January 6, 2019, at home with her son, after a long illness. A native of Atlantic City, Katherine was employed by MC Shrank Clothing Factory, Resorts International, Caesars Casino and later retired to enjoy life. Kat was loved by many. She enjoyed being with her family near and far, especially with the crew going to the casino, shopping or just hanging out together. Katherine, a God fearing woman, was a member of Second Baptist Church. Katherine leaves to cherish her memories: her son and caregiver, Harold H. Bentley Jr. (Kim); grandchildren, Harold III, Angel, Tajia, Harlin; sister, Ida and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Second Baptist Church, 110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, NJ where friends may call from 9 AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
