Bentz, Paul E., - 91, of Buena, formerly of Vineland, passed away November 24, 2019, in Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Paul was a member of Vineland American Legion Post #0004. He was employed as Materials Manager for 42 years with NJ Bell and Bell Atlantic until retiring in 1995. He was also employed by Sears in Vineland for over 50 years in the Lawn & Garden Section, where he was known as Mr. Sears. Pre-deceased by his sister, Jeannette Holdren, and brother, David Bentz, he is survived by his children, Paul A. ("Drew") Bentz of Sewell, Janet Spada (Lynn) of Villas, and Karen Bentz of Millville; 4 grandchildren, Ami Tharp, Allison Perry, Johnathon Bentz, and Sarah Betancourt; and his special companion, Valerie Gardner. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM in MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, 43 N. Delsea Drive, Glassboro, followed by his funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial is private. Contributions to American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 would be appreciated. Share condolences at www.mathisfuneral.com.
Most Popular
-
A baby kept on a vegan diet died. His parents have been arrested on a manslaughter charge.
-
St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores record-setting 10 TDs in win
-
10-year-old dies from gunshot wounds at Pleasantville football game
-
Pleasantville marches to end gun violence after fatal shooting of 10-year-old
-
Pleasantville man charged in deadly shooting to stay in jail until trial
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.