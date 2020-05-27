Bentz, William G., - 85, of Philadelphia, formerly of Atlantic City, passed away on May 23, 2020 age 85. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Jean R. (nee Thatcher). Loving father of William M. (Theresa) and Robert M. (Sara). Dearest grandpop of Emily, Brandon, Christopher, Alyssa, Julia, and Laura. Dear brother of Bonnie C. Bentz. Bill was Vice President of Consumer Lending at First Pennsylvania Bank for his entire career. Due to the current circumstances, Bill's Services and interment will be private however is Funeral Mass will be live-streamed, Thursday, May 28th at 10 am on the Galzerano Funeral Home of Phila Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Penn SPCA at www.pspca.org

