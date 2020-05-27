Bentz, William G., - 85, of Philadelphia, formerly of Atlantic City, passed away on May 23, 2020 age 85. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Jean R. (nee Thatcher). Loving father of William M. (Theresa) and Robert M. (Sara). Dearest grandpop of Emily, Brandon, Christopher, Alyssa, Julia, and Laura. Dear brother of Bonnie C. Bentz. Bill was Vice President of Consumer Lending at First Pennsylvania Bank for his entire career. Due to the current circumstances, Bill's Services and interment will be private however is Funeral Mass will be live-streamed, Thursday, May 28th at 10 am on the Galzerano Funeral Home of Phila Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Penn SPCA at www.pspca.org
Most Popular
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.