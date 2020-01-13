BENVENUTO, AMELIA F. "Milly" (nee Ricciotti), - of Ventnor City, Milly, as she was affectionately known, completed her full life and was called home to our Lord on January 10, 2020. She was born and raised in Atlantic City and spent the past 50 years living in Ventnor. Family was everything to Milly. She will best be remembered for her love for her family, her Sunday pasta, and happy holidays spent at her home. Milly is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Amelia Ricciotti; her sisters Edith Goukler and Alder Moore; and her brothers, Amerino, Mickey, Albert and Sammy Ricciotti. Milly is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Gino; her daughters, Gina Benvenuto (Rick Lang) and Maria Duffy (Thom), and her son, Richard Benvenuto. Milly is also survived by the "loves of her life," her granddaughters, Mia and Gianna Duffy and Emilia Benvenuto. In addition, Milly is survived by her brother, Rudy Ricciotti and a host of nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Amelia "Milly" Benvenuto 10:30am Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Friends may call at the church beginning from 9:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milly's name may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
