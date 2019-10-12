Berardo, Michael J. "Mike the Scarf", - 92, of Ventnor, went "into the ether" on Thursday October 10, 2019. Born as a Libra on September 29, 1927, in "Joisey City", NJ. He grew up in Jersey City of course, and lived in Englewood, Fort Lee, Atlantic City, and Ventnor. He also lived in St. Maarten, Trinidad, and Jupiter Fl. He graduated Dickenson HS in Jersey City Class of 1944. He had a colorful work history, Botany 500 etc. too many jobs to mention, but many centered on casino gambling. He was the oldest craps dealer in Atlantic City history at the tender age of 85! He tried to hear the call of World War II, but was 4F because of only 1 ear working. He loved Sinatra and knew all the words to the obscure tracks. There are too many stories about "situations and people" to tell. He truly lived the life of 10 people for many years. Michael perpetually imparts; never be afraid to change your life around at any age. He is survived by his brother Joseph, ex-100% Iroquois wife Margaret of Florida. His son Adam of Absecon, his daughter Angela of Northfield and their children Nikola, Aila, Desi, and Carmelo. He is pre-deceased by his parents Domenic and Anna and his elder brother Charles. No donations are necessary, but feel free to play the lottery, "147" straight and boxgood luck! If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call Gambler's Anonymous, right away. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Friday, October 18th, 4-6PM, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
