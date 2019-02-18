Berdecia Mendoza, Ruben, - 64, of Hammonton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Cidra, PR he resided in Hammonton for over 40 years. Ruben formerly worked for Wal-Mart in Hammonton. Ruben is survived by his wife, Nancy; his brothers, Anastasio Rosario, Miguel Rosario, Luis Berdecia; Julio Berdecia ; his sisters, Ema Munoz, Elba Berdecia; Carmen Berdecia; his step children, Edilia Rivera Cumbas, Francisco River Cumbas and Nelynda Rivera Cumbas. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 10:45 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 9:00am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
