Berdini, Joseph, - 83, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Viewing hours will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm and Friday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 11 am at St. Theresa's Church, 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. For full obituary please go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Berdini, Joseph
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.