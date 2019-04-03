Berenato, Joseph W., - 96, of Hammonton, passed away with his family at his side Sunday March 31, 2019 at Acuity Specialty Hospital in Atlantic City. He was born, raised and a lifelong resident of Hammonton. Joe started working with his brother in their record shop in Phila. PA, he later went to work for Canuso Construction, then Rubba Furniture installing carpet. He worked at the Atlantic City race Course in ticket sales. Joe finished his career as a friendly and diligent self-employed installer, retiring in 2008. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in Italy, Germany and France. He was a member of the Hammonton V.F.W. Passalaqua Post # 1026 and a Charter member of Never There Gunning Club. Joe is predeceased by his wife Mary A. (nee Camarata) and his parents Dominic and Julia Berenato and Brother Charles Berenato and sister Catherine Cushinotto. He is survived by his children, Joseph Berenato and his wife Nancy, Dennis and his wife Debbie both of Hammonton,and Donna Butterhof and her husband Albert of Egg Harbor. His brother Domenic Berenato and his wife Vee of Hammonton. Sister in law Frances Graff of Mays Landing. Loving grandfather of Kim McConville, David, and Jeff Butterhof, Joey, A.J., Denny and Mikey Berenato, Danielle Lind and Chad DeCicco. Great grandfather of Ryan, Kyle, Carlene, Ethan, Hailey, Andrew, Charlene, Joseph, McKenna, M.J. and Anthony. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Thursday eve. from 79pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton. A second viewing Friday1011am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Sts. Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial 11am. Burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Donations to Hammonton Vol. Fire Company # 1 PO Box 838 Hammonton, NJ 08037, Hammonton Independent Fire Co. #2 PO Box 281 Hammonton, NJ 08037 or Never There Gunning Club c/o Richard Fogano 817 8th Street Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.