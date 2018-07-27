Berenato, Julius "Caesar", - 85, passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on July 24th, 2018 surrounded by his family. Caesar was born in Hammonton and a lifelong resident. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Seton Hall University. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a design draftsman at several positions, including at RCA and later as a contractor at E.I. Dupont. Caesar is predeceased by his infant son Julius, his parents Anthony Berenato and Anna (nee Rodio) Berenato, his brother Joseph "Biddy" Berenato and his mother in law Marie Wiedemer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Darlene (nee Wiedemer) Berenato, his son Jeffrey Berenato and daughter in law Joan Berenato of Sewell, NJ and daughter Jill Berenato-Quinn and son in law William Quinn of Woolwich Township, NJ. Caesar is also survived by his sister in law Judy Jiampetti and brother in law Anthony "Chip" Jiampetti and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday, July 30, 2018, from 8:30am - 10:30 am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, Third & French Sts., Hammonton. Burial will be in Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes Mass Cards or donations to Parkinson's Research The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or American Heart Association, 1 Union St.#301 Robbinsville, NJ, 08691. Please share condolences at: marinellafuneralhome.com
