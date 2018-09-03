Berenato, Mina, (nee Iuliucci), - 89, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully Saturday September 1, 2018 at her home. Born and raised in Waterford, NJ she married Louis J. Berenato and moved to Hammonton. Predeceased by her parents, Philip and Carmella Iuliucci, and her husband Louis. Surviving are many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her church viewing Weds. from 10:00 -11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. . www.marinellafuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.