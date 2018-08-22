Berenotto, Danielle, - 30, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Born on July 9, 1988, in Atlantic City, NJ, Danielle resided in Egg Harbor Township all her life and graduated in 2006 from Egg Harbor Township High School. She obtained her Cosmetology license the following year from ACIT. Danielle was passionate about the field of cosmetology and returned to Jolie Beauty School to get her esthetician's license. Upon graduation, Danielle worked at several area salons and was very excited to have recently joined the spa at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Being artistic and talented, Danielle was often called upon by friends to do her magic on their hair, make-up and nails for special occasions. She enjoyed arts and crafts, reading Harry Potter, big roller coasters, blinging out anything she owned and LOVED bright colors. Danielle was an avid Flyers fan, and enjoyed going to games with her family and friends. She was always hoping "This would be their year". Danielle is predeceased by her great grandmother, Jean Abbott; maternal grandmother, Jeanne Prete; paternal grandmother, Helen Berenotto; Aunt Annie Kilcher; and Uncle Michael Abbott. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents, Michael and Donna Berenotto; brothers, Tony, Michael Jr. and Jason; and her paternal grandfather, Frank Berenotto. She will also be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved pet dog, Roscoe. Danielle was truly loved by all who had the opportunity to have been part of her life. Heaven has gained another beautiful angel. Danielle - always the life of the party, your infectious laugh, giggling and sparkling eyes will forever be remembered. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Danielle's memory be made to the Atlantic County Humane Society, Grace Lutheran Church, Somers Point, NJ or your favorite local charity. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 23rd at from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Friday, August 24th from 10 am to 11 am with the service starting at 11 am all taking place at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
