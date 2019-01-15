Berenotto, Frank L., - 91, of Linwood, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his sister Catherine and his son Michael. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty, and his sons and family Daughter in law Lori Berenotto and grandsons Michael Jr and Ryan; Joe (wife Linda Berenotto), Christopher (wife Rev. Kim Berenotto), Juli, and Dominic; Peter (wife Christine Berenotto), Peter Jr and Holly Lesser (husband Josh Lesser); Paul (wife Colleen McIntyre-Berenotto). Born July 18, 1927 in Philadelphia, Frank graduated from Holy Spirit "Class of '45" before enlisting in the US Navy. He proudly served in the Pacific during WWII. After discharge from the service in 1946, Frank became a lifelong member of the IBEW Local 351. Frank was a Lineman for 38 years, where along with his Lineman duties, he was an instructor for the NEAT Lineman Apprentice Program and he was known to never turn down a phone call for Lineman advice, even through retirement. Frank was a lifelong and active member of Our Lady of Sorrows where he served as a Commentator and volunteered in the upkeep of the church. Frank enjoyed crosswords with his wife Betty, golf, was an avid reader, admirer of spirited debates and loved spending time with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 17th 11am, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Linwood, NJ. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, January 16th, from 6-8pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd. Linwood and again on Thursday starting at 10am, in the Church. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
