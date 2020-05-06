Bergman, Charles M. Sr., - 88, of Cinnaminson, Charles M Bergman Sr. age 88, of Cinnaminson went home to be with His Lord and Savior on May1. Charles grew up in Mays Landing. He went to school at Pleasantville High School Class of 1948. His Senior year he enlisted in the Army at age 17, served in the Korean War even fought in the Battle at Pork Chop Hill. After serving his country he then served the State of New Jersey. In 1955 he became the 48th class in the New Jersey State Police. He served 25 years and then served another 25 years with the Division of Gaming Enforcement as an Agent. Charlie loved his Lord Jesus and was a member of the Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford. His love for his family was evident to all around. He enjoyed Golf, Gardening, going to church, and eating a good Sub (Hoagie). Charles is pre-deceased by his wife of 63 yrs Nora (nee Hansen). He is the father of Donna Harrah (Charlie) of Galloway, Steve Bergman (Samantha)of Cinnaminson, Kathy Giovanetti (Barry) of Audubon, and Charles (Chuck) Bergman of Cinnaminson. Also survived by his Grandchildren, Joshua (Dawn), David (Jenn), Daniel (Erin), Philip, Jordan, Barry (BJ), Nora, Nicky and Shane. Great-Grandfather to Asher, Aria, Thatcher, Barry, Maddie and Bella. Charles is survived by his brother James and Kenny and Sister Bonnie Kern. Services and Internment private and under direction of Weber Funeral Home Riverton. Memorial Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Bergman, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.