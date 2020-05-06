Bergman, Charles M. Sr., - 88, of Cinnaminson, Charles M Bergman Sr. age 88, of Cinnaminson went home to be with His Lord and Savior on May1. Charles grew up in Mays Landing. He went to school at Pleasantville High School Class of 1948. His Senior year he enlisted in the Army at age 17, served in the Korean War even fought in the Battle at Pork Chop Hill. After serving his country he then served the State of New Jersey. In 1955 he became the 48th class in the New Jersey State Police. He served 25 years and then served another 25 years with the Division of Gaming Enforcement as an Agent. Charlie loved his Lord Jesus and was a member of the Fellowship Alliance Church in Medford. His love for his family was evident to all around. He enjoyed Golf, Gardening, going to church, and eating a good Sub (Hoagie). Charles is pre-deceased by his wife of 63 yrs Nora (nee Hansen). He is the father of Donna Harrah (Charlie) of Galloway, Steve Bergman (Samantha)of Cinnaminson, Kathy Giovanetti (Barry) of Audubon, and Charles (Chuck) Bergman of Cinnaminson. Also survived by his Grandchildren, Joshua (Dawn), David (Jenn), Daniel (Erin), Philip, Jordan, Barry (BJ), Nora, Nicky and Shane. Great-Grandfather to Asher, Aria, Thatcher, Barry, Maddie and Bella. Charles is survived by his brother James and Kenny and Sister Bonnie Kern. Services and Internment private and under direction of Weber Funeral Home Riverton. Memorial Service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

