Berk, Sally Ann, - 60, of Margate, Passed away October 19th in Oakland, CA, surrounded by her loved ones after a long, courageous struggle with metastatic breast cancer. Sally was the dear daughter of Margie and Stanley Berk and leaves behind a son, Max Berk-Wakeman, brothers Daniel Berk and Rudy (Sharon) Berk, former husband and friend, James Wakeman, aunts Jane Feldman, Florence Lippman and Shirley Gash, uncle David (Debby) Soltz, her nieces and many loving cousins and friendsand housemate and friend to the end, Cristalle Irons. Sally grew up in Margate, New Jersey. Some of her happiest days as a child were her years at Camp Ramah in the Poconos. It was here where she was inspired to continue her love and devotion for the Jewish faith and the Torah. Sally graduated from Atlantic City High School and Bryn Mawr College. Sally's greatest role in life was the role of Mother. Her son, Max was the greatest joy in her life, the light of her days, her heart and her soul. Sally was an original from the day she was born. She was beautiful, brilliant and provocative, with an insatiable thirst for reading and learning. Always articulate, we will all miss her quick mind, deep intellectual capacity for original thinking, and her funny little giggle when she displayed her great sense of humor. Sally will be laid to rest at the Home of Eternity in Oakland, California, just blocks from her home of nearly 30 years. Memorial donations may be made to the Shirley Mae Breast Cancer Assistance Fund.
