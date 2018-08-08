BERKOW, JEAN (nee Senatore), - 60, beloved wife, daughter, sister and aunt, passed away in Philadelphia earlier this week. Jean was born on May 4th, 1958 in New Rochelle, New York to Andrew and Regina (Halpin) Senatore. She graduated from Medfield High School (Medfield, MA) in 1976, and attended The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. She later relocated to Philadelphia, where she met her late husband and love of her life, Jay Berkow. She made Philly her home, embracing all the city had to offer and adopting their sports teams. Besides her mother, she is survived by her five siblings: Laura Ryan and her husband David, Andrew Senatore and his partner Toni, Joanne Peterson and her partner Kraig, Lisa Senatore and her partner Karen, David Senatore and his wife Madelene; and her eight nieces and nephews: Andrew and his wife Stacey, their children Sabrina and Sofia, Alicia, Paige, Yomara and her husband Harold, Matthew, Andrew, Solymar, and David. Jean was a devoted wife, loving daughter, sister and aunt, and always the life of the party (especially the dance floor). She was a creative spirit who enjoyed writing and music. She loved spending time outdoors, at the beach house and being with her family. Funeral Services will take place in Massachusetts on Friday. Donations can be made to Father Martin's (Ashley Treatment Center), Havre de Grace, MD. "Goodnight, Jean" www.goldsteinsfuneral.com GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS
