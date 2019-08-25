Berlin,, Charles A. (Chick), - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on August 11th of Parkinson's disease at the VA Memorial Home in Vineland NJ where he received excellent care. Chick loved the Lord and will be welcomed by his parents, Jiggs and Maggie and his brother Alfred into their Heavenly Home. He is survived by wife Susan, his son Eric (MaryLou), daughter Sheila (Ken) Meyers of AZ. His siblings, brother Bob (Marti) Polk City FL, sister Margie (Carl) Kuhn, Smithville, brother and best friend Andy (Jeanette) of Pleasantville. Chick loved the Pine Barrens and he and Andy spent many hours blazing around them in his 4 wheel drive. He served in the United States Navy and worked for many years at LifeSavers, finishing out his career as a top salesman for Yellowbook prior to his retirement. Services were private and Chick will be sadly missed.
Most Popular
-
Mainland teacher arrested for lewd act on Ocean City beach
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Atlantic City Airshow changes mission, hopes to help veterans
-
Cumberland County first responders hold active-shooter drills
-
Atlantic City casino profits drop in second quarter of 2019
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.