Berlin,, Charles A. (Chick), - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on August 11th of Parkinson's disease at the VA Memorial Home in Vineland NJ where he received excellent care. Chick loved the Lord and will be welcomed by his parents, Jiggs and Maggie and his brother Alfred into their Heavenly Home. He is survived by wife Susan, his son Eric (MaryLou), daughter Sheila (Ken) Meyers of AZ. His siblings, brother Bob (Marti) Polk City FL, sister Margie (Carl) Kuhn, Smithville, brother and best friend Andy (Jeanette) of Pleasantville. Chick loved the Pine Barrens and he and Andy spent many hours blazing around them in his 4 wheel drive. He served in the United States Navy and worked for many years at LifeSavers, finishing out his career as a top salesman for Yellowbook prior to his retirement. Services were private and Chick will be sadly missed.

