Berman, Howard, - 66, of Las Vegas, NV formerly of Margate, NJ passed away on March 24, 2020, from complications of the COVID 19 virus. Born in Atlantic City on Feb. 4, 1954, Howard was raised in Margate and relocated to Las Vegas 16 years ago. He worked as a cab driver for 10 years and recently restarted a new career dealing at the Aliante Casino & Hotel. Howard was a long-standing member of the Las Vegas Blues Society where he enjoyed playing drums, harmonica, keyboard and singing. Howard is predeceased by his parents Abe and Millie Berman. He is survived by his sister Gail Rosenthal and her husband Bob, brother Larry Berman, and Howard's partner in life, Barbara Gibson. He is also survived by his very close cousin, Sybil Lewkowitz, niece and nephews; Michelle and Joe Rosenthal, Brandon (Halie), Jordon and Logan Berman. Great nephew and niece, Bently and Payton Berman. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
