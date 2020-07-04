Berman, Howard, - 66, of Las Vegas, On March 24, 2020, our brother Howard sadly passed away from Covid 19. We have decided to do a graveside service on Sunday, July 5 @ 12pm. It will be at Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. We would love to have anyone who is comfortable being there, join us for a this memorial service. Family: Gail & Bob Rosenthal, Larry Berman, Michelle & Joe Rosenthal, Brandon (Hayley), Jordon & Logan Berman. Sybil Lewkowitz.
Most Popular
-
‘We will be shutting the city down:’ July 4 protest planned for A.C.
-
No Borgata, no alcohol, no indoor dining when Atlantic City casinos resume business
-
Protest Saturday in Atlantic City draws attention of outlaw motorcycle club
-
WILLIAMS, ILIANA MARIE
-
253-pound thresher shark caught mile out of Seaview Harbor Marina
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.