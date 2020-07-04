Berman, Howard, - 66, of Las Vegas, On March 24, 2020, our brother Howard sadly passed away from Covid 19. We have decided to do a graveside service on Sunday, July 5 @ 12pm. It will be at Emeth Shalom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. We would love to have anyone who is comfortable being there, join us for a this memorial service. Family: Gail & Bob Rosenthal, Larry Berman, Michelle & Joe Rosenthal, Brandon (Hayley), Jordon & Logan Berman. Sybil Lewkowitz.

