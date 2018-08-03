Berry, Edward, - 83, of Brigantine, entered into rest on Wednesday August 1, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Salem, NJ he was the son of the late James Washington Berry and Mary (Banwell) Berry. He was the devoted husband of Catherine (Leone) Berry whom he married on May 3, 1973. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War bravely serving his country in the U.S. Army. He worked at Harrah's Casino as a card dealer for well over 20 years. He was a graduate of Woodbury H.S. in Woodbury, NJ and was a star athlete in his youth. He will always be remembered for his love of poker and embodied the traits of honesty, generosity and humor. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Catherine Berry, Children; Gail (Mike) Balog, Stevie (Debbie) Burnett, Bobby (Dena) Burnett, Karen (Thomas) Hopper, Edward Berry, Jr., David (Dawn) Berry a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and twin sister Janice Mortimer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Edward please visit www.keatesplum.com . Services have been entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine, NJ 609-266-3481.
