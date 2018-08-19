Berry, Gerald "Gerry", - 81, of Somers Point, died peacefully in The Valley Hospital on August 10, 2018 in Ridgewood, NJ. Gerald is survived by his children, Russell and Siobhan; and brother, Gayle. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norice. Gerald Berry was born on October 5, 1936 in Norman, OK to Milburn and Ruby Berry. A Korean War veteran, Gerry enlisted in the United States Navy and served on submarine USS Clamagore from 1953-1957. He met Norice Smith in London, England while on leave. After a brief romance and a lengthy correspondence, he returned to England a year later and married Norice in 1959. After moving to Oklahoma, Gerald began working for the FAA. He retired in 2017 after 60 years of combined Federal/Military service. Gerald graduated from Stockton State College in 1973. Accomplished at carpentry, cabinetry and woodwork, Gerald kept several restored pieces in his home. As president of the local chapter of NFFE (National Federation of Federal Employees) Gerry Berry represented countless employees over the many years he held the position. Per his wishes, no funeral or services will be held. Condolences can be sent to NoriceandGerry@comcast.net. The family would like to thank Bob and Gladys Brown, Joanne Pukowsky, Perry Pindale, and friends and neighbors on Osborne Road for their efforts, care, dedication, and mostly for their friendship and support.
