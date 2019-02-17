Bertini, Marino A., - 85, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on February 13, 2019. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Sunday, March 17, 2019 at two o'clock in the afternoon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, where friends may call from one o'clock until the time of service. Full obituary will be published in the March 10th edition of the AC Press. www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
