Bertini, Marino A., - 85, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on February 13, 2019 at his home. Born in Landisville, NJ, he was formerly of Vineland, NJ before moving to Ocean City year round in 1970. He was a graduate of Vineland High School class of 1951 and worked as a Union Meat Cutter for Local #56 UFCW retiring in 1994. Mr. Bertini co owned and operated J and B Delicatessen on 31st and Asbury Avenue from 1964 until 1978. Mr. Bertini was a Yankees, Chicago Bears and Joe DiMaggio fan. Marino loved to travel, fish and was an avid reader, nature lover and history buff. He was also known for his sense of humor and excellent story telling. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Sylva Bertini (nee Jamsek), three daughters, Sonya Bertini (Rich), Lisa Bertini (Jack), Vanessa Bertini (Pat), grandchildren, Mikel, Roxanne, Zoe, Sophia, Lucy, Isabella, and a sister, Edna Bertini of Landisville, NJ.A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Sunday afternoon, March 17th at two o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, where friends may call from one o'clock until the time of service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.