Bertino , Sarah M. (nee Marera), - 96, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Seashore Gardens in Galloway, NJ. Born in Philadelphia she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Bertino formerly worked as a machine operator for Kessler Clothing Co. in Hammonton. She also owned and operated a custom drapery business with her late husband Anthony. Mrs. Bertino was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. Bertino; her son Anthony J. Bertino, Jr.; her parents George and Carrie Manera. She is survived by her sister in law Dolly Adams of Hammonton and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
Nature reserve coming to Galloway Township
-
Battle lines drawn in Ocean City over "dinner club" loophole to BYOB ban
-
Where can you find your favorite Italian sub at the shore?
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.