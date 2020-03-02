Bertino , Sarah M. (nee Marera), - 96, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Seashore Gardens in Galloway, NJ. Born in Philadelphia she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Bertino formerly worked as a machine operator for Kessler Clothing Co. in Hammonton. She also owned and operated a custom drapery business with her late husband Anthony. Mrs. Bertino was predeceased by her husband Anthony J. Bertino; her son Anthony J. Bertino, Jr.; her parents George and Carrie Manera. She is survived by her sister in law Dolly Adams of Hammonton and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 10:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

