Bertuzzi, Rudolph J. "John", - 85, of Vineland, and formerly of Gramercy Park, NY and Seal Cove, ME, passed away early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019, at home. Rudolph was born in Piacenza, Italy to the late Ettore and Emma Bertuzzi. He served with the US Marine Corps during the Korean War and retired from Verizon as a telephone repairman. He is survived by his wife, Gloria (Maruffi) Bertuzzi; sister, Vilma Scagnelli; sister-in-law, Betty Maruffi; several nieces & nephews and their spouses and several great and great-grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ettore & Emma Bertuzzi; sister and brother-in-law, Lillian & Anthony Corbo; brother, Ronald Bertuzzi; brother-in-law, Richard Scagnelli; in-laws, Joseph Sr. & Catherine Maruffi; sisters-in-law, Cecelia Hensel (Erich), Rose Maruffi, Mary Barsuglia (Lawrence), Catherine Genicola (Sandy) & Margaret Viani (James); brothers-in-law, Michael (Gladys), Ben (Mary), Joseph P. (Josephine), John (Mae), Gregario, Gregory (Zona), Richard (Margaret) and Frank Maruffi. Funeral home visitations will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 pm to 8 pm and again on Thursday morning from 10:15 am to 11:15 am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will be at 12 pm from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of St. Mary's, 736 Union Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery- Vineland, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Rudolph may be made to: Saint Padre Pio Parish, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08361-6810. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
