Bethas, Ted James, - 88, passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019, in the Comfort Care unit of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Pomona, NJ. Ted was born in Kansas City, MO, to Helen (Brennan) and Peter Bethas. He grew up in Hanover, Pennsylvania, and was a graduate of Hanover High School. Ted was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. He was a participant in the Inchon Landing and received the Silver Star for meritorious service. Following several tours in the Army, Ted chose a career in Food and Beverage in the local area. He was also a restaurant manager at Bally's Park Place Casino, Atlantic City. Ted was a long-time resident of Ocean City and an active member of VFW Post 6650, and American Legion Post 524. Ted is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Diane (Roberts), six children, Stephen Bethas (Kimberly), James Bethas (Michelle), Patrick Bethas, Kimberly Fitzsimmons (Dale) of Hanover, PA and Michelle Bethas-Zulker (Walter Sapsai) and Tracey Bethas-Austin of Somers Point, NJ. Also survived by four stepchildren, David Wagner of Scullville, NJ, Karen McLaughlin (Robert) of Dunedin, FL, Heidi Taper and Anita Kiefer of Ocean City, NJ, eleven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two sisters, Dorothy Noel (Pat) and Ellen Zartman (Gordon). Ted's smile, quick wit, compassion, and love of family and friends will be deeply and forever missed. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11 o'clock at St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10:30 until time of service. Burial will be private and at his family's convenience. Memorial contributions are suggested to either V. F. W. Ferguson-Foglio Post 6650, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ or American Legion Morvay-Viley Post 524, 4562 West Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
