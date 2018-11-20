BETHEA, ELIZABETH "LIZZY" RUTH, - 57, Born in Atlantic City, New Jersey June 7, 1961, Lizzy was born to the late Elizabeth "Mitty" Bethea and Isaac Bethea Sr. Lizzy attended Atlantic City Public Schools gaining her fundamentals of learning. She had a love for God and prayed often. She was fond of music especially oldies but goodies. Lizzy was family oriented never missing a family gathering. In her alone time she watched her favorite television program "Law in Order" as she was intrigued by the Justice System and how it worked. Lizzy was a very soft spoken and shy yet fun-loving person. She was a caring mother, amazing sister, and a good friend. Her legacy will live on through her children. Daughter, Tawanda Sesler, Sons, Tyran Bethea, Louis Bethea, Tariq Royal, & Eugene Royal. (7) Grandchildren Ramel Boyd (Predeceased), Ahjeane Bethea, Harvey Forrest, Haneef Forrest, Alieak Neeley, Arabella Bethea, Jay-ceon Neeley. Leaving lovely memories to (4) brave Brothers and (7) incredible Sisters also a host of Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews. Arrangements by Mikel's Funeral Home; Repass 2 pm to 6 pm at Soldier Home 3rd FL. 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
