Bethea, Renae, - 63, of Sicklerville, departed this life Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born April 24, 1957, in Philadelphia, PA to Dorothy and Samuel Jackson, Sr. As a small girl, she attended the William B. Donini Elementary School in Landisville, NJ. She earned an Assoicate's Degree from Camden County College in psychology. In 1996, she moved to Sicklerville, NJ where she resided until she was taken ill in 2010, and had to place herself convulsant in AristaCare at Cherry Hill. Renae enjoyed life. She found great pleasure: traveling; driving; and making various arts and crafts. She loved making little trinkets for anyone she adored. She was a bus driver for charter buses out of Philadelphia to Atlantic City NJ. Education was a joy and love to Renae. She enjoyed reading, and watching a good old classic movie on TCM. Renae was a member of the Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church in Sicklerville NJ. She loved the Lord. She was full of life and happiness until her health got the better of her. She is predeceased by: her parents; grandparents; son; Waddell Hannah, Jr.; and brother, Tony Curtis Jackson. She leaves to cherish: her children, Wendell J. and Yoland L. Hannah; grandchildren; Wandile E., Nikiwe N. E.and Keoni Hannah; the father of her children; Waddell Hannah, Sr.; brothers, Samuel, Edwin, Shane and David Jackson: and their wives, Kim, Sandra and Audessa; sisters; Jae Jackson-Allen and her husband, Reginald G. Allen, and Debra Ann Jackson; uncle, Alex Bryson and his wife, LT; and aunts, Carmen Wiggins and Monya Evans, and a host of other relatives and friends. Renae was always referred to as a "renegade" by her siblings. We laughed and joked with each other all the time she will be deeply missed by all of us. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at: www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

