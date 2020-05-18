Betson, Jr., John Charles (Chuck), - of Ocean City, NJ, passed away at his home on the bay on May 15, 2020. Chuck was born in Montgomery, Alabama to Colonel Jack Betson and his mother, Carol and step-mother Betty Betson. He attended Landsdowne Aldan High School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania before moving on to the University of Florida where he earned a B.A. in history. However, his true passion was sports. He worked as an award winning journalist for The Sun and The Press of Atlantic City newspapers. Chuck then began a career as a sports talk show host on local TV and radio stations; most notably through The Betson Connection. His love of local sports also led him to become Media and Marketing Director for the Atlantic City Surf professional baseball team, where he met his wife Barbara. Chuck was a long time resident of Ocean City. His love for Ocean City grew from his time working as a lifeguard for the OCBP. He was later inducted to the OCBP Hall of Fame, for his lifetime contributions to the beach patrol. Chuck is survived by his devoted wife, Barbara, his sons, Matthew and Scott, his daughter-in-law LisaAnn , his grandchildren William and Lilianna, his sisters Jodi (Craig) Rosen, Christine (Ray) Smith, and Amy (Bob) Carpenter. Also surviving are many nieces and nephew whom he cherished and sisters and brother-in-law Alicia (Burt) Simpson, Joanne Gertstenfeld. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Chuck's life will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ocean City Firefighters Foundation, PO Box 593, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
