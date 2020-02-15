Betz, Margaret Amelia (Huber), - 91, of Manahawkin, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Getrude (Mueller) Huber. She retired from Girard/Mellon Bank in Philadelphia and retired to Manahawkin in 1992. She was involved in many local civic activities in Stafford Township. She is preceded by her loving husband Harry. She is survived by her children Robert Betz (Ann), Jane O'Donnell (John), Kathleen Betz-Berthel (Gary-deceased), and Susan Douthitt (Kevin); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. All are invited on Friday, Feb. 21 to a viewing from 11 am-12 pm and a service at 12 pm, both at Kirk & Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. KirkandNiceInc.com.

