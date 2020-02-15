Betz, Margaret Amelia (Huber), - 91, of Manahawkin, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Charles and Getrude (Mueller) Huber. She retired from Girard/Mellon Bank in Philadelphia and retired to Manahawkin in 1992. She was involved in many local civic activities in Stafford Township. She is preceded by her loving husband Harry. She is survived by her children Robert Betz (Ann), Jane O'Donnell (John), Kathleen Betz-Berthel (Gary-deceased), and Susan Douthitt (Kevin); 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. All are invited on Friday, Feb. 21 to a viewing from 11 am-12 pm and a service at 12 pm, both at Kirk & Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. KirkandNiceInc.com.
Most Popular
-
Mays Landing man arrested on child pornography charges
-
State Police find car of Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November
-
65-year-old Atlantic City man shot at Baltic and Virginia avenues
-
Brigantine mayor’s family uses billboard to save his life
-
Atlantic County Animal Shelter to waive fees to adopt dogs next week
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.