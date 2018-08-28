Beuttel, H. Robert. Jr. "Bob", - 78, of Windermere, Florida , went home to be with our Lord on August 20, 2018 at home with his wife by his side. Bob was born and raised in Atlantic City and graduated Atlantic City High School in 1958. He enjoyed a long and successful career as an Exclusive Allstate Insurance Agent, owning and operating agencies in Northfield and Egg Harbor Twp. In 2000, Bob retired to Celebration, Florida and fulfilled his longtime dream to work at Disney World. Bob so loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed blessing them with numerous vacations to Disney World. It was truly our "happy" place. His enthusiasm and joy were contagious, and we will cherish these memories forever. Bob is predeceased by his parents, Harold and Erma Beuttel, sister, Marianne Kochs. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Beuttel, children Kimberley (Michael) Fox, Jeffry (Kathy) Beuttel, and Susan (Paul) Dunn, ten beloved grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and three nieces. His family will miss him so very much. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 31 at 12:30 PM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1050 Celebration Avenue, Celebration, Florida. Burial will be held at Atlantic City Cemetery on Friday, September 14 at 11 AM. Family and friends welcome.
