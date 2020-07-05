Beuttel, Rae Carole, - 79, of Egg Harbor Twp., went home to be with the Lord on June 28, 2020. She was born in Montclair, NJ, and was formerly of Celebration, FL and Linwood, NJ for many years. Rae Carole was predeceased by her parents Roy and Ruth Anderson and her husband Richard Keast, Sr. Surviving are her brother Juan Anderson, children Kimberley Fox (Michael), Jeffry Beuttel (Kathy), and Susan Dunn (Paul). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Rae Carole touched the lives of so many people with her love, kindness, and generosity. Once you met Rae Carole you never forgot her. She was truly a "Rae" of sunshine. Rae Carole was a woman of strong faith and passed this legacy on to her family. We will all be eternally grateful for that. We want to thank AtlantiCare Hospice, especially Terri Koletas. RN, Carmen Garcia, CHHA, Chaplain Blessings and Kimberley DeClement, RN for their loving and exceptional care of our mother. They truly cared for her as if she were their mother and we are so incredibly grateful to them. Her Funeral Service and Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Atlantic City Rescue Mission PO Box 5358 Atlantic City, NJ 08404. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
