Bevens, Irena (nee Dowgiert), - 69, of Hammonton, passed away on February 28, 2020, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus surrounded by her loving family. Born in Augustdorf, Germany, Irena's parents decided to move to the United States. They traveled by boat with her older brother and sister to the United States to start a new life. She grew up in Seabrook, NJ until 1959, and then they moved to Woodruff. Irena graduated from Bridgeton Regional High School in 1969. Irena worked for Prudential Insurance from 1969 until 1991, this is when she fully retired and became a housewife. Her greatest joy was spending time in the backyard of her home planting flowers and watching friends and family enjoy her inground pool. She also enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her family. Irena was predeceased by her father, Antoni Dowgiert, mother, Genowefa Dowgiert (nee Zajac), sister, Wanda Sophie Maldonado and nephew, Leon Brunislaw Maldonado. She is survived by her husband, Alfred; her two children, Stefanie Tina Bevens, Samuel Louis Bevens; her grandson, Zakrey Bevens, brother, Jerzy Dowgiert (Heidi), sisters, Maria Dowgiert and Christina Hill (Darryl) and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the Cancer Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, NY 10022. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Irena's life will be held in the summer for friends and family. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
