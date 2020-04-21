Bevis, Tekla Elizabeth "Swede", - 82, of Cape May Court House, NJ - Our beloved Nana passed away peacefully at home, with her family and dearest friend Dolly right by her side. Tekla attended Margaret Mace and Wildwood High. She was a cheerleader and played on the women's basketball team. She started working at the Park Grill in Wildwood N.J. that was owned by her parents. Later on she was employed by Bradshaws Plumbing, the Windrift Hotel and Restaurant, and the Attic in Stone Harbor, N.J. Tekla, also known as "Swede"; had a very outgoing personality and made a lot of friends in her lifetime. She loved to travel and enjoyed going on cruises. She was an avid gardener, loved bike riding, and enjoyed shopping and dining out with her friends and family. Tek was known for her famous holiday Swedish bread and listening to country music. She loved feeding the different species of birds in her yard and especially loved her cardinals! She is predeceased by her husband John W. Bevis Jr. and daughter Terri L. Sickerott. Surviving are her sons: John W. Bevis lll (Bernice) and Richard Bevis; her sister Sandy Swan (Phil) and their son Chris Swan; son-in-law Christian Sickerott; grandchildren Sandra Wilson, Christian Sickerott Jr., John W. Bevis lV (Katie), and Andrew T. Bevis; and great grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, Damien and John Wheeler Bevis V. With Tekla's passing, she will be taking a piece of each and everyone us with her. God Bless and Rest In Peace. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
