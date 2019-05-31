Beza , Juan, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Juan was born in Puerto Rico to Juan Beza Basillo and Cruz Montalveo. He leaves behind his devoted daughter Aida Hysner (Steve) and and son Juan Beza Jr. (Jackie), his cherished grandchildren Antonio (Cailey), Christina, Selina and Edwin, 3 great grand children, many nieces, nephews, sister and brother in laws. Friends will be greeted by family at Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City NJ, 08215 on Friday from 6-8 PM and again on Saturday from 9-10 AM with a service to begin at 10. A burial will follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to saracenofuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.