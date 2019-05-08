Biddle, Darlene, - 61, of Atlantic City, peacefully went to receive her mansion promised by Jesus, on April 18. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on 9/22/1958. Predeceased by her parents and son, she will be remembered by two daughters, her remaining siblings and a host of family and friends. Funeral Services were held privately. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

