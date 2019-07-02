Bieber, Charles C., - 89, of Hollywood, Florida passed away peacefully on June 21st, 2019. A long time resident of Margate, NJ, he moved to Florida in 2017. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles and Mabel Bieber, he resided in Glenside, PA, The Poconos, PA, and Fortescue, NJ. After High School, he joined the Merchant Marines as a Seaman and then served in the U.S. Army with the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War. He move to Margate in 1959, worked in construction, and eventually became a self-employed Building Contractor in South Jersey and Florida. He was known for being very creative, designing many of the homes he built or renovated. In 1976 he built one of the first Solar Homes in South Jersey and was a spokesperson for Solar Home Building at that time giving many lectures on the benefits. He loved the Jersey Shore, living near and on the water. In 1962, he bought an old 50 foot Hudson River Wooden Boat for $400 and, with the help of many friends, rebuilt it into a yacht. He then began to enter the Nights in Venice Boat Parades in Ocean City, NJ and won many awards including Best in The Show. Anyone who knew him loved his great sense of humor, as he was always the life of the party. He is survived by his loving wife, Doreen and his loving son, Kurtis; who worked with him until his work took him overseas and to Florida. Remembrances will be held privately in NJ with family and friends.
