Bienstock, Estelle, - of Margate, was born in 1929 in West Philadelphia and died peacefully at her home on February 3. She was the daughter of William and Sarah Greenwald and the younger sister of Morton Greenwald, MD, of blessed memory. After graduating from University of Pennsylvania on a full academic scholarship, she met the love of her life, Joseph Bienstock, in Atlantic City and they wed in 1962. Estelle and Joe were teachers at Atlantic City High School. They enjoyed a few years of retirement together until Joe's death in 1997. Though they never had children of their own, they were beloved mentors to their nieces and nephews: Sarah (Greenwald) Brennan, Lisa (Agre) Brown, David and Miriam Greenwald, Shelly and Steven Klinger, Irene (Greenwald) Plotzker and Rachel (Agre) Rohrer, who survive her; and to her students. Estelle could not enter any business or office in the area without being greeted by former ACHS students who regaled her with stories and memories. Estelle was able to spend her final years in her home because of the dedication of Terri Costello, her caretaker who became family. Estelle was a devoted member of Shirat Hayam and The Avoda Club. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Friday, February 7 at 12 noon at Beth Kehillah Cemetery, 6687 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Avoda Club, P.O. Box 3120, Margate, NJ, 08402 to fund college awards for local scholars. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins,com
Service information
Feb 7
Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Beth Kehillah Cemetery
6687 Black Horse Pike
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
6687 Black Horse Pike
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ 08234
