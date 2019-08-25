Biernbaum, Mary Anne, - 86, of Egg Harbor Township, peacefully arrived home on August 8, 2019. Angels celebrated her return as she was welcomed by loved ones, including her soul mate and partner, John M. Biernbaum (Jack). She will be missed by many whose lives she touched. Knowing she is home with God, surrounded by peace and joy, comforts us. Mary Anne was born and raised in Elkins, West Virginia. She grew to be a strong, loving women, wife, mother and friend to many. Mary Anne spend most of her life as a caregiver. As the oldest of five children, she raised her siblings while her mother, Anne Dropplemas, was traveling the mountains of West Virginia as a Social Worker. She met and married Jack while both were students at Davis and Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Mary Anne and Jack lovingly raised six children to be strong, independent, successful adults. Mary Anne's love for gardening quilting and incredible cooking created a warm, comfortable home for family and friends. Mary Anne was very active with St. Bernadette's and St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Churches. She taught religious education classes for many years. Mary Anne's faith was shared with so many as she volunteered with the bereavement teams supporting Church members, hospice services and Contact Atlantic, a 24-hour emergency hotline. Mary Anne was predeceased in death by the love of her life, Jack; her parents Andrew and Anne Droppleman; her sisters Sue Wagner and Clara White. She leaves behind to carry on her legacy of faith, love and family, her six children, Joanne Waters of Front Royal, VI, Mimi Biernbaum of Mays Landing, NJ John A. Biernbaum (Patti) of Haslett, MI, Elizabeth UTH (Mark) of Vincentown, NJ Robert Biernbaum of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Dorothy Biernbaum Stefano of Jacksonville, FL, 13 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Mary Anne is also survived by her sister, Peggy Paparella (Vince) and brother, David Droppleman. The family would like to thank all who visited and cared for Mary Anne, especially members of St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, Ascend Hospice and Somers Place Assisted Living Community. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 4th, at 11:00am at St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, 6075 W Jersey Avenue., Egg Harbor Township. Visitation prior to the Mass from 10:00 to 10:45am at the church. Internment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Katherine Drexel Roman Catholic Church or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. To share your fondest memory of Mary Anne, please visit www.Adams-Perfect.com
Most Popular
-
Mainland teacher arrested for lewd act on Ocean City beach
-
Stafford Township woman first sentenced in prescription fraud case
-
Atlantic City Airshow changes mission, hopes to help veterans
-
Cumberland County first responders hold active-shooter drills
-
Atlantic City casino profits drop in second quarter of 2019
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.