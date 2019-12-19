Biersbach, Martin R., - 46, Lower Township Police Captain, born in June 1973 in Cape May Court House, passed away after a long battle with a debilitating disease. He is the son of Martin J. Biersbach and Linda Peschi, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Township, attending Lower Township Schools. Marty, at age 7, was trained by legendary music voice coach Sal Dupree, in song and dance, which later led to Marty obtaining a Philadelphia Talent Agent. He later appeared in numerous commercials, advertisements, voice-overs, and stage performances. He had the lead as Oliver in the Oscar-Winning Play "Oliver" with stars such as Rip Taylor and Shani Wallace. One of his most noted voice-over appearances was the made for television cartoon movie the "Charmkins" with Ben Vereen, Sally Struthers, and Aileen Quinn. Marty enjoyed many hobbies and interests such as surfing, music, motorcycles, watersports, and a deep love for computer hardware and networking. Later in his teenage and young adulthood, he became the lead singer in a local band, Darkisday, which occasionally played as an opening act in Atlantic City. He worked as a lifeguard in Wildwood Crest at various motels during his teenage years. In 1991, Marty obtained his New Jersey Real Estate License and earned the New Jersey Association of Realtors Multi-Million Dollar Sales club award, GRI designation, and Broker's license. He most recently was employed by Keller Williams Realty Jersey Shore. In 1993, seeking additional challenges along with influence from this father, he applied for, tested and became a Lower Township Police Officer in 1994. During his 25 plus year career he achieved the rank of Sergeant, Lieutenant, and ultimately Captain in charge of all operations and administrative functions. Marty, after finding the love of his life Jaime, were married on October 9, 2007. Combined they shared the love of three children, Rome DiFelice, 19, Ella Victoria Biersbach, 11, and Avalise Elsa Biersbach, 5. He is survived by Martin (father), Linda (mother), as well as Michael Biersbach (brother), Donald Vanaman (brother), nieces Nisol, Natalie, Liberty and nephews Marshal, Nathan, Avery, and Asher. A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 from 9 11 A.M. at Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, Erma, NJ. Followed by Eulogies by dignitaries, family and friends. Immediately following an interment will take place at Cold Spring Cemetery, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring. A gathering of friends and family will take place at Town Bank Fire Hall beginning at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lower Township Police Officer's Association, 405 Breakwater Road, Erma, NJ 08204 where they will later be transferred to the children. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
