Biersbach, Martin, - 47, Captain of Lower Township Police Department, passed away December 15, 2019. More information on the legacy of Martin will be available at a later time. Funeral services will be held 11am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Erma, NJ; friends may call prior to service from 9am - 11am. Interment will immediately follow at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
