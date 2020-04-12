Biferie, Patricia J., - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, left this world peacefully on March 23, 2020. She was born and raised her whole life in South Jersey. She was a strong vibrant woman. She spent years running Somers Point Lumber along with her loving husband. She enjoyed her free time in Hutchinson Island, Florida. Patricia was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Biferie, her 3 children, Colleen Grist, Stephen McCaffrey, and Christian McCaffrey, and her cherished grandson, Gage Grist. Along with her beloved dog, Sasha and sister, Charleen Holmes. The family held a private celebration of life on March 27, 2020. Memorial and dinner to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Biferie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

