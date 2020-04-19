Bifson, Lillian D. (nee Dubin), - 93, of Margate, loving mother, grandmother, great -grandmother and devoted wife passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Atlantic City on August 18, 1926, close friends and family called her Lily or Lil. Being ahead of her time, she kept the D of her maiden name (Dubin) as her middle initial. She attended two years at ACHS, but graduated in Miami Beach when the family moved to Fla. During WWII, she worked for the Navy Ordinance and Supply Division in Boca Raton, Florida, where she met her husband Martin. Working as an executive secretary in NYC to put her husband through engineering college, she took on a second job for a week in order to buy him his college ring. In Neptune, NJ, she started her career as homemaker and mother. She was active in the women's auxilary of the Jewish War Veterans when her husband was commander of Edward Becker Post 430 (Belmar, NJ) during the late 50's. In 1962 the family moved to Margate, NJ where Lillian joined the bowling league (winning many trophies), and the Beth El Sisterhood. She and her husband were founding members of Stockton State College PTA. Lillian had golden hands when it came to sewing, knitting or crochet. She loved light operettas, musicals, singing,dancing, and enjoying with her family in the USA and Israel. In her golden years, she was lucky to have the devoted care of her son, Howard, as main caregiver, companion, and protector. She was a loyal friend, "Eshet Hiyal" (Woman of Valor) to all that knew her. Lillian was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Rachel Dubin; husband Martin Bifson; siblings Irene Furman (Irv), Marion Horst (Howard), and Martin Dubin (Nobi). Survived by her children, Wendy and Howard; granddaughter Keren (Amos); great-grandsons Tom and Ben; sister Marlene Rowe (Paul); and extended family. May her memory be a blessing. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, services were private at Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Cardiff, NJ. A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
-
Following complaints from residents and contractors, construction has stopped in N.J.
-
Body of male senior citizen discovered in Vineland Walmart parking lot
-
Wildwood Catholic, St. Joseph of Hammonton among local Catholic schools closing for good
-
Atlantic City, Pleasantville men charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Ventnor man possibly saves the life of an elderly man a day before Easter in the city
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.