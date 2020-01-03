Biggio-Hagens, Dorothy E. (neé Salter), - 90, of Williamstown, passed away on January 1, 2020, at Juniper Village of Williamstown. Born in Georgia in 1929 to Mary Eliza Langdale-Wethington and Joseph Salter. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Biggio of Williamstown and her sister, Mary Elizabeth (neé Wethington) Dowling of Long Island. Her death was preceded by her husbands August John Biggio and William Mathew Hagans, and her siblings Clara (neé Salter) Weaver, Thomas Joseph Salter, William Henry Wethington, and Robert Gerard Wethington. Dorothy was a devoted wife and mother. Dorothy was employed by King's Co. Hospital in Brooklyn, NYC and the mainland division of Atlantic City Hospital. She loved to travel domestically and abroad with her husbands, her daughter, and her sister. Dorothy loved clothes. She was athletic and loved to walk, sing and dance. She crafted many stained-glass pieces. In the final years, she would paint and make jewelry. A viewing will be held on Monday, January 6, from 4-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A second viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7 from 10-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., where a Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

