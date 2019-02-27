Birch, Patricia, - of Galloway Township, NJ passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Born to the late, Richard and Jane Kohl. She is predeceased by her son Dan Stein. She is survived by her husband Robert Birch, sons Mike Stein and Jason Metrick (Michele), stepchildren Cheyenne Rickley (Tim) and Robert Lopez (Lues). Grandchildren Cole and Liliana Metrick. Brother John Kohl, sisters Betty-Lou Kettell Kohl and Margie Kohl. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a Pharmacy Tech at Atlantic Care/Bacharach. She had a passion for helping others in need, her family and friends and enjoyed trips to Vermont. Visitation will be on March 2, 2019, from noon until 2, with celebration of life following at St. Paul's UMC, 118 Main St, Port Republic. Donations in memory of Patti may be made to the church.
