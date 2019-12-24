Bird, Harvey R., Jr., - 77, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was raised in Pleasantville, NJ. Harvey was a machinist for many years at Hackney's Machine Shop. He retired from Atlantic County Public Works. Harvey spent his retirement enjoying time with his wife and grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends at the racetrack. Harvey was a force to be reckoned with. He had an infectious smile, a wicked sense of humor and a tremendous love of family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey R. Bird, Sr. and Anna F. Hornbostel. Harvey is survived by Joan (Taggart), his loving wife of 57 years; his children, Barbara Catherine (Joe), Harvey Bird III (Renee), Elizabeth Delarosby, and Jodi Gioconda (Jason); his grandchildren, Bryan, Derek, Breanna, Nick, Hayley, Ashley, Tyler, Annalise, Luke, Jack and Carly; his sister, Bonnie Davis-Tunstall; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th from 10:00 to 12:00 PM with the service starting at 12:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
BMK CLEANOUT, LLC JUNK REMOVAL Home Trash Out & Clean Out Company. Also Yard maintenance…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.